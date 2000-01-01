DuG Masterpiece Join Date: Mar 2013 Location: Sudbury, ON Posts: 1,001

blackpanties blackpanties contacted me in regards to an item that I had listed in my sales thread and to be honest I was sceptical as they did not have any posts on this site. After some great back and forth communication, explaining the sales/purchasing process, and providing additional information on the item I promptly received payment and the item was mailed out to blackpanties.



Today I received a message notifying me that the item was received as well as some great photos of the item hanging out with his new friends in his new home.



All around it was a great experience and it just goes to show you that sometimes you have to take a chance with a new member, after all we all were new to this site once upon a time.

FEEDBACK

