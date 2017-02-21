Thanks to 2005 Boards member Predakwon we have a look at some upcoming IDW Trade Paperbacks solicited on Amazon. Check out all the details below! Transformers: Till All Are One, Vol. 3 Paperback November 14, 2017
After the costly victory against the Titans, Iacon is in shambles and Starscream finds himself on shakier ground than ever. The key to his political (and likely literal) survival rests in the outcome of a very unlikely event: the trial of the Council’s first official war criminalChromia of Caminus! Collects issues #912. Series: Transformers (Book 3) Paperback: 96 pages Publisher: IDW Publishing » Continue Reading.
