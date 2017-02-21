Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,064
New IDW Transformers Trade Paperbacks Listed


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Predakwon we have a look at some upcoming IDW Trade Paperbacks solicited on Amazon. Check out all the details below! Transformers: Till All Are One, Vol. 3 Paperback  November 14, 2017 After the costly victory against the Titans, Iacon is in shambles and Starscream finds himself on shakier ground than ever. The key to his political (and likely literal) survival rests in the outcome of a very unlikely event: the trial of the Council’s first official war criminalChromia of Caminus! Collects issues #912. Series: Transformers (Book 3) Paperback: 96 pages Publisher: IDW Publishing &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New IDW Transformers Trade Paperbacks Listed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
