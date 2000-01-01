Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:41 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,059
Transformers: Siege Wave 1 Battle Masters Released at Canada Retail.
Thanks to Transbot90210 for letting us know that we have our first official sighting of the new Transformers: Siege figures at big box retail. This sighting comes from a Toys R Us in Ontario.

So far, only the first wave of Battle Masters has been released, but the rest are sure to quickly follow.

Wave 1 consists of Lionizer, Blowpipe, and Firedrive.

This should make for a very happy holidays for fans of the Generations line!

Looking for these? Want to let other fans know what you've found? Check out the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 300px-War-for-Cybertron-Siege-Battle-Master-Lionizer.jpg Views: 1 Size: 18.8 KB ID: 42165  
