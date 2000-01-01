Thanks to Transbot90210 for letting us know that we have our first official sighting of the new Transformers: Siege figures at big box retail. This sighting comes from a Toys R Us in Ontario.
So far, only the first wave of Battle Masters has been released, but the rest are sure to quickly follow.
Wave 1 consists of Lionizer, Blowpipe, and Firedrive.
This should make for a very happy holidays for fans of the Generations line!
