|
Transformers Earth Wars: In-Game Compensation for Raid Battles
We first brought you news last week
of the Raid Battles event, whose debut met with some connection glitches.*Fear not, as Earth Wars is now offering the following as in-game compensation
: To make it up to you, we are giving away in-game items (1,000 Shanix, 200 5-star shards and 200 Fuel cells). Please close the game completely and tap on the link below to claim the gift.*http://bit.ly/2Svlp3V
* Feel free to share the code with your alliance and friends, as it works once for every player. It will work until Monday, December 10th. Download » Continue Reading.
