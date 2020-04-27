Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,602
Shockwave Lab SL-73 LED Matrix And SL-74 Exhaust Pipes Upgrade Kits for SIEGE Nemesis


Third Party company*Shockwave Lab*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account, images of their new*Shockwave Lab SL-73 LED Matrix And SL-74 Exhaust Pipes Upgrade Kits for SIEGE Nemesis Prime. SL-73 is a new LED “Matrix Of Chaos” for Siege Nemesis Prime’s chest. SL-74 is a nice pair of longer silver exhaust pipes to improve both robot and alt mode. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but it should not take long since Shockwave Lab upgrade kits are usually available online once they share images of the product. See the mirrored images after the jump and then share &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-73 LED Matrix And SL-74 Exhaust Pipes Upgrade Kits for SIEGE Nemesis Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
