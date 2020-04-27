|
Shockwave Lab SL-73 LED Matrix And SL-74 Exhaust Pipes Upgrade Kits for SIEGE Nemesis
Third Party company*Shockwave Lab*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account
, images of their new*Shockwave Lab SL-73 LED Matrix And SL-74 Exhaust Pipes Upgrade Kits for SIEGE Nemesis Prime. SL-73 is a new LED “Matrix Of Chaos” for Siege Nemesis Prime’s chest. SL-74 is a nice pair of longer silver exhaust pipes to improve both robot and alt mode. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but it should not take long since Shockwave Lab upgrade kits are usually available online once they share images of the product. See the mirrored images after the jump and then share » Continue Reading.
