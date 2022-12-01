Numskull website
have updated listings and images for their new official Transformers CosCup cups. These are very original cups “cosplaying” as Megatron, Optimus Prime, and Bumblebee. Read on for details: Official Transformers merchandise. Designed and engineered by Numskull Designs. Reusable cosplaying cup Ensures your beverage stays at the right temperature. Made from high-quality ceramic with moulded silicone grip. Collect them all ? 3 to collect from the Transformer Range! Capacity: 400ml / 14 oz. You can order them now for*?12.49/$15.27 shipping worldwide. See the images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
