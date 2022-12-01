Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:11 AM
Super_Megatron
Official Transformers CosCup By Numskull Designs.


Numskull website have updated listings and images for their new official Transformers CosCup cups. These are very original cups “cosplaying” as Megatron, Optimus Prime, and Bumblebee. Read on for details: Official Transformers merchandise. Designed and engineered by Numskull Designs. Reusable cosplaying cup Ensures your beverage stays at the right temperature. Made from high-quality ceramic with moulded silicone grip. Collect them all ? 3 to collect from the Transformer Range! Capacity: 400ml / 14 oz. You can order them now for*?12.49/$15.27 shipping worldwide. See the images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Official Transformers CosCup By Numskull Designs. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



