|
Transformers G1: Dinobot Island Part 2 Extended And Delete Audio
Thanks to our friends of*Transformers @ The Moon
*for sharing once again more of their deleted audio material from the*Transformers G1 cartoon. These never-before-heard audios are from the*G1 episode #31*Dinobot Island Part 2. Heres what*TF@TM*tells us about these new clips: You’ll find isolated “body english” tracks directed by Wally, extended scenes, more Megatron – Starscream interaction and the reason Trailbreaker was behind everyone at the end. This video contains audio taken from a slugged tape acquired from a former MP/Sunbow producer. We have attached the YouTube video for your listening pleasure. You can sound off what you think of this » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers G1: Dinobot Island Part 2 Extended And Delete Audio
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca