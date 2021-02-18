Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers G1: Dinobot Island Part 2 Extended And Delete Audio


Thanks to our friends of*Transformers @ The Moon*for sharing once again more of their deleted audio material from the*Transformers G1 cartoon. These never-before-heard audios are from the*G1 episode #31*Dinobot Island Part 2. Heres what*TF@TM*tells us about these new clips: You’ll find isolated “body english” tracks directed by Wally, extended scenes, more Megatron – Starscream interaction and the reason Trailbreaker was behind everyone at the end. This video contains audio taken from a slugged tape acquired from a former MP/Sunbow producer. We have attached the YouTube video for your listening pleasure. You can sound off what you think of this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers G1: Dinobot Island Part 2 Extended And Delete Audio appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



