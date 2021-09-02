|
Character Options To Manufacture Transformers Micro Toys In The United Kingdom
UK toy manufacturer Character Options has obtained the license to include many Hasbro properties into their Micro Toy Box line. The line focuses on miniaturized versions of famous toys (mostly from the 80s), including brands such as Transformers, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, Gloworms, and Power Rangers. The line isn’t limited to Hasbro properties either. Other famous brands such as He-Man, Barbie, Hot Wheels etc. are also included in this ‘Collect ’em All’ line. Series 1 contains 50 toys and the press images we’ve received showcase G1 Bumblebee and G1 Starscream. We did some digging and found out that these » Continue Reading.
