Hasbro Partners with Rubber Road To Launch New Transformers Merchandise

According to an article via* licensing.biz ,*Hasbro have teamed up with Rubber Road to launch new official merchandise for all their brands, including Transformers of course. Rubber Road has made a name for itself as a producer of quality merchandise for movie, toy, gaming, and TV brands. Its portfolio consists of official products for fans and collectors of some of the world's biggest names in pop culture, including Minions, Harry Potter, DC Comics, Sonic the Hedgehog and more. In its new partnership with Hasbro, Rubber Road's Numskull Designs team will introduce a range of products based on some of the global » Continue Reading.