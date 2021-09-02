Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Partners with Rubber Road To Launch New Transformers Merchandise
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,090
Hasbro Partners with Rubber Road To Launch New Transformers Merchandise


According to an article via*licensing.biz,*Hasbro have teamed up with Rubber Road to launch new official merchandise for all their brands, including Transformers of course. Rubber Road has made a name for itself as a producer of quality merchandise for movie, toy, gaming, and TV brands. Its portfolio consists of official products for fans and collectors of some of the worlds biggest names in pop culture, including Minions, Harry Potter, DC Comics, Sonic the Hedgehog and more. In its new partnership with Hasbro, Rubber Roads Numskull Designs team will introduce a range of products based on some of the global &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Partners with Rubber Road To Launch New Transformers Merchandise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Takara Lot Figures
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Defender Optimus Prime. Loose complete. Diaclone homage.
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction Generations Leader Class Grimlock action figure
Transformers
Vintage transformers G1 1986 annual book toy figure autobots part rare jazz mega
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Lot Voltron
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MOVIE REAL GEAR ROBOTS AUTOBOT LongView "MIB"
Transformers
GI Joe Classified Baroness with Cobra Coil Target Exclusive Sealed MISB VHTF
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:16 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.