G1 Voice Actor Jack Angel (Omega Supreme, Ultra Magnus, Astrotrain & More) Has Passed


We are saddened to report that*veteran G1 voice actor Jack Angel*has died, as confirmed but fellow G1 voice actor Hal Rayle via his Facebook account. Mr. Angel legacy for the Transformers franchise involves several key characters from the original G1 cartoon like: Omega Supreme, Ultra Magnus, Smokescreen, Astrotrain, Breakdown, Ramjet, Cyclonus, a Sweep and some other support characters of the show. Besides Transformers, he had a prolific career being part of other classic franchises like Voltron,*Spider-Man: The Animated Series, G.I Joe and more. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

The post G1 Voice Actor Jack Angel (Omega Supreme, Ultra Magnus, Astrotrain & More) Has Passed Away appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



