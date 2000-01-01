|
Amazon exclusive Dirge and Ramjet status
Bad news guys.
I had a call with the Hasbro Design team and they were not aware of the issue Amazon was having fulfilling the exclusive seeker 2 pack.
They are going to look at the possibility of doing a 2nd production run or a rerelease in the future, however.
