Old Today, 11:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,401
Amazon exclusive Dirge and Ramjet status
Bad news guys.

I had a call with the Hasbro Design team and they were not aware of the issue Amazon was having fulfilling the exclusive seeker 2 pack.

They are going to look at the possibility of doing a 2nd production run or a rerelease in the future, however.
Old Today, 12:06 PM   #2
Supernova
Second star to the right
Supernova's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: North Bay, ON
Posts: 1,231
Re: Amazon exclusive Dirge and Ramjet status
Well, I guess I'll be taking my deluxe Coneheads off the sale pile, then. I'm not having a lot of faith in getting the ER voyagers anymore.
Old Today, 12:46 PM   #3
Evan
Animated
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Listowel Ontario
Posts: 1,842
Re: Amazon exclusive Dirge and Ramjet status
But I have an email from an Amazon customer rep assuring me that the Coneheads are still coming!
