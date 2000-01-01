Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,401

Amazon exclusive Dirge and Ramjet status Bad news guys.



I had a call with the Hasbro Design team and they were not aware of the issue Amazon was having fulfilling the exclusive seeker 2 pack.



They are going to look at the possibility of doing a 2nd production run or a rerelease in the future, however.





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca