Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we have our first stock images of the*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Wave 2. As with the*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Wave 1
, these are re-releases of previous Cyberverse 1-Step Changers toys. Wave 2 consists of Optimus Prime (Cyberverse 1-step Wave 3), Megatron (Cyberverse 1-step Wave 9) and Sky-Byte (Cyberverse 1-step Wave 5). As with the rest of the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line, these figures should show up only at Target stores. We still have no concrete information about the release date, but you can see all the images attached to » Continue Reading.
