Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page X-Transbots MX-39 Origo (Orion Pax) Color Renders
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,848
X-Transbots MX-39 Origo (Orion Pax) Color Renders


Via*TMReviews Facebook*we have images of the color renders of the new*X-Transbots MX-39 Origo (Orion Pax). This is a promising cartoon-accurate rendition of the Autobot who later became Optimus Prime. While we didn’t see his alt mode in the cartoon, this figure transforms into a Cybertronian truck (based on Orion’s concept art). The trailer can transform into a repair bay. See the color renders after the break and then let us know your impressions on this Orion Pax figure on the 2005 Boards!

The post X-Transbots MX-39 Origo (Orion Pax) Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:40 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.