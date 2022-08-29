Via*TMReviews Facebook
*we have images of the color renders of the new*X-Transbots MX-39 Origo (Orion Pax). This is a promising cartoon-accurate rendition of the Autobot who later became Optimus Prime. While we didn’t see his alt mode in the cartoon, this figure transforms into a Cybertronian truck (based on Orion’s concept art). The trailer can transform into a repair bay. See the color renders after the break and then let us know your impressions on this Orion Pax figure on the 2005 Boards!
The post X-Transbots MX-39 Origo (Orion Pax) Color Renders
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...