Today, 10:20 AM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Figure King No. 295 Scans ? Canon x Transformers, Legacy, Studio Series, Velocitron S
Via*??????? on Facebook
*we have images the latest*Figure King Magazine. Issue #295 features some new images of Canon x Transformers, Legacy, Studio Series, Velocitron Speedia 500, Masterpiece & More This month we have only 5 pages of Transformers content: Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 & Reflector R5 ?*We have a 3-page special with new images of this new collaboration. We have images of the prototypes, details in the camera mode, and transformation sequence. Transformers Legacy Wave 7 And Velocitron Speedia 500 For January 2023 ?*Transformers Legacy continues in Japan in 2023 with the release of wave 7 which consists » Continue Reading.
