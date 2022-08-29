Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Figure King No. 295 Scans ? Canon x Transformers, Legacy, Studio Series, Velocitron S


Via*??????? on Facebook*we have images the latest*Figure King Magazine. Issue #295 features some new images of Canon x Transformers, Legacy, Studio Series, Velocitron Speedia 500, Masterpiece &#038; More This month we have only 5 pages of Transformers content: Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 &#038; Reflector R5 ?*We have a 3-page special with new images of this new collaboration. We have images of the prototypes, details in the camera mode, and transformation sequence. Transformers Legacy Wave 7 And Velocitron Speedia 500 For January 2023 ?*Transformers Legacy continues in Japan in 2023 with the release of wave 7 which consists &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 295 Scans ? Canon x Transformers, Legacy, Studio Series, Velocitron Speedia 500, Masterpiece & More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



