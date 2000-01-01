Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:03 PM   #1
BruticusMax
Bruticus Maximus Forever!
BruticusMax's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 1,773
Anybody looking for these? Marvel, Marvel Legends, Dragon Ball Statues and Figures
Come from a smoke free home, take all for $80 or offer folks

Banpresto Marvel Australian mass Iron Man
Marvel Legends Ultron
Banpresto - Blood of Saiyans - Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black
Banpresto Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta

Thanks for dropping by!
