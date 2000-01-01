Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Looking for UW Lynxmaster
Today, 02:53 PM
OldOfflineMan
Beasty
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 366
Looking for UW Lynxmaster
I'm looking for a loose/MIB/MISB Unite Warriors UW Lynxmaster. Where's a good place to find an affordable one? The prices on eBay seem excessive.
Today, 04:13 PM
omegacanuck
Generation 2
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Calgary
Posts: 133
Re: Looking for UW Lynxmaster
Check TFTOYS.CA
