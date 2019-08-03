|
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1 For 2020 Toys On Display At The Unboxing Toy
And we have some more extra images of the recent Studio Series Reveal at the Unboxing Toy Convention in Mexico.
We can share for you new images of the new Studio Series toys on display at the toy showroom at the convention thanks to Lord Jouls on Facebook.
Additionally, Hasbro has tweeted official images
of the toys that we have mirrored for you after the jump. Click on the bar to see all the images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1 For 2020 Toys On Display At The Unboxing Toy Conventio & Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.