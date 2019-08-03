|
New Transformers Studio Series Reveals For 2020 From The Unboxing Toy Convention: Cam
We have a very unexpected surprise from*The Unboxing Toy Convention in Mexico. The Hasbro panel presented the first wave of Studio Series Deluxe class toys for 2020: Camaro 2007 Bumblebee, ROTF Arcee, Chromia & Elita, DOTM Soundwave And WWII Hot Rod. The information surfaced via a live Facebook video from*Magios Initiative
We can expect the next Studio Series molds for 2020, all new molds: Camaro 2007 Bumblebee – New mold featuring the iconic Camaro Concept alt mode seen in The Transformers 2007 live action movie. The robot mode has got a battle helmet and his arm blaster. Revenge Of
.
