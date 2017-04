Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,501

Robots In Disguise 2015 Combiner Force Legion Wave 2 At US Retail



Thanks to boards member Flexx Ark, we have our first sighting of the second wave of Combiner Force Legion figures from the Robots In Disguise 2015 line! The wave features Blurr, Bumblebee, and Bisk, and was sighted at a Meijer in Indianapolis, IN. Happy hunting, Transformers fans!



