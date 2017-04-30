Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Build-A-Bear Autobot T-Shirt and Possible Upcoming Team-Up
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,501
Build-A-Bear Autobot T-Shirt and Possible Upcoming Team-Up


After doing some digging, 2005 boards user Optimus4EVER has discovered a rumored team-up between Transformers and Build-A-Bear Workshop. It was discovered after periodically calling about anything in the works as a promotion for the upcoming movie, and according to a spokeswoman, it has been rumored that something is in the works. In addition to this rumor, a t-shirt was also found with an Autobot insignia on the front, allowing young Transformers fans the chance to share their love for the franchise with their furry friends!

The post Build-A-Bear Autobot T-Shirt and Possible Upcoming Team-Up appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
walmart exclusive masterpiece starscream (Japanese version ) + bonus
Transformers
HUGE LOT TRANSFORMERS ROBOT ACTION FIGURE COLLECTIBLE TAKARA HASBRO TOMY
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys (Make Toys) - CHAOS PALADIN Power Core Combiner The Fallen
Transformers
Transformers beast wars optimal optimus
Transformers
Transformers Sams Club Optimus Prime and RID Ultra Magnus Omega Prime
Transformers
g1 transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.