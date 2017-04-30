After doing some digging, 2005 boards user Optimus4EVER has discovered a rumored team-up between Transformers and Build-A-Bear Workshop. It was discovered after periodically calling about anything in the works as a promotion for the upcoming movie, and according to a spokeswoman, it has been rumored that something is in the works. In addition to this rumor, a t-shirt
was also found with an Autobot insignia on the front, allowing young Transformers fans the chance to share their love for the franchise with their furry friends!
