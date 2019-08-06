Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,201

New Takara Tomy HD Images ? Rumble & Ratbat, Spinister, MP Lio Convoy



Takara Tomy have updated with their listings for upcoming Transformers War for Cybertron Siege and Beast Wars Masterpiece figures.* We have official pics for Siege SG-40 Rung, SG-41 Rumble and Ratbat, SG-42 Spinister and MP-48 Masterpiece Beast Wars Lio Convoy.* Read on to check out the HD images after the break!



