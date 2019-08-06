|
New Takara Tomy HD Images ? Rumble & Ratbat, Spinister, MP Lio Convoy
Takara Tomy have updated with their listings for upcoming Transformers War for Cybertron Siege and Beast Wars Masterpiece figures.* We have official pics for Siege SG-40 Rung, SG-41 Rumble and Ratbat, SG-42 Spinister and MP-48 Masterpiece Beast Wars Lio Convoy.* Read on to check out the HD images after the break!    
The post New Takara Tomy HD Images – Rumble & Ratbat, Spinister, MP Lio Convoy
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.