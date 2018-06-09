|
Colored Pics of MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron!
Thanks to a wide range of folks at Tokyo Toy Show, we now have in-case pics of the colored MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron figure!* Read on to check some out, and hit the links below for their accounts across the web! Credits: D on Twitter,*?×? on Twitter,*?????2010:??????? on Twitter
, ToyPlus, Tetsuwan Convoy, ????? ???????? on Twitter
, ??2 on Twitter
, ??????/???? on Twitter
, Gamerlingual
