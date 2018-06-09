Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:01 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,428
Colored Pics of MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron!


Thanks to a wide range of folks at Tokyo Toy Show, we now have in-case pics of the colored MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron figure!* Read on to check some out, and hit the links below for their accounts across the web! Credits: D on Twitter,*?×? on Twitter,*?????2010:??????? on Twitter, ToyPlus, Tetsuwan Convoy, ????? ???????? on Twitter, ??2 on Twitter, ??????/???? on Twitter, Gamerlingual

The post Colored Pics of MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
