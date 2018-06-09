Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,428

Golden Lagoon Transformers Revealed!



A set of Golden Lagoon themed Transformers are in the works from Takara Tomy.* They include gold plated versions of MP-10 Optimus Prime and Generations versions of Beachcomber, Seaspray, Perceptor and more.* More details as they drop, check the pics courtesy of Type-R and Masabon on the 2005 Boards after the break!



