Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Masterpiece Convoy V3 Confirmed!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,428
Masterpiece Convoy V3 Confirmed!


Takara Tomy is holding a panel at Tokyo Toy Show 2018 right now, and Masterpiece Convoy (Optimus Prime) V3 has been confirmed!* TFW2005 member*Gamerlingual is there and shared some pics from the event, though they are from a distance. Courtesy of @portarmy on Twitter who is there: Masterpiece Convoy V3 confirmed Slender legs Sounds from the show (Japanese) Same size as MP-10 Original looking rifle Releases 2019 Beast Wars Megatron colors still in progress. Golden Lagoon figures in the works (more details soon).

The post Masterpiece Convoy V3 Confirmed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1984 Transformers G1 SLUDGE MINT box Dinobot Japan hasbro Fr Terro vintage
Transformers
1986 Transformers G1 HOT ROD MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro Fr Meteorite vintage
Transformers
1984 Transformers G1 TRAILBREAKER MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro Fr Glouton Rare
Transformers
1985 Transformers G1 SWOOP MISPRINT MINT box Dinobot Japan ERROR rare Assaillo
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Generations Combiner Wars Lot of 5. NEW
Transformers
(MINT & Fast Shipping) TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS DEVASTATOR
Transformers
Transformes Prime - Optimus, Bumblebee, Arcee, Ratchet, Cliffjumper, Wheeljack
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:59 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.