Masterpiece Convoy V3 Confirmed!



More... Takara Tomy is holding a panel at Tokyo Toy Show 2018 right now, and Masterpiece Convoy (Optimus Prime) V3 has been confirmed!* TFW2005 member*Gamerlingual is there and shared some pics from the event, though they are from a distance. Courtesy of @portarmy on Twitter who is there: Masterpiece Convoy V3 confirmed Slender legs Sounds from the show (Japanese) Same size as MP-10 Original looking rifle Releases 2019 Beast Wars Megatron colors still in progress. Golden Lagoon figures in the works (more details soon).The post Masterpiece Convoy V3 Confirmed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





