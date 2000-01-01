Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:33 PM
Super_Megatron
80s Toy Expo 2017 is April 30th in Mississauga Ontario
The 2017 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 30th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
