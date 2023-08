MilanX3 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ontario Posts: 2,003

Looking for HFTD and ROTF Aircraft..... Good Day,



Does anyone have for sale, preferably out of package for lower cost, the following HFTD and ROTF Aircraft to sell? Preferably together for combined shipping costs.



-ROTF Deluxe Thrust (Red F-35 Stealth Fighter)

-HFTD Dirge (or the White Version HFTD Jetblade)

-HFTD Tomahawk Loose and Complete

-Transformers Universe Classics TreadBolt(BlueClassicsJetfireVer.)



-Earthrise Ironhide/Earthrise Prowl



Thanks!