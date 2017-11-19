With special thanks to Weibo user ???????????
, we have with us a set of instruction sheets highlighting transformations (for Dreadwind only) and combinations of several Power Of The Prime figures. The list includes: Voyager Class Elita-1 Voyager Class Inferno Voyager Class Starscream Deluxe Class Blackwing Deluxe Class Jazz Deluxe Class Dreadwind Check out the sheets mirrored, after the jump.  
