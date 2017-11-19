Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,226
Hasbro Instruction Sheets For Power Of The Prime Figure Combinations


With special thanks to Weibo user ???????????, we have with us a set of instruction sheets highlighting transformations (for Dreadwind only) and combinations of several Power Of The Prime figures. The list includes: Voyager Class Elita-1 Voyager Class Inferno Voyager Class Starscream Deluxe Class Blackwing Deluxe Class Jazz Deluxe Class Dreadwind Check out the sheets mirrored, after the jump. &#160;

The post Hasbro Instruction Sheets For Power Of The Prime Figure Combinations appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



