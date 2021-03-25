Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,300

Transformers: Alliance ? Brand New Augmented Reality Game Revealed



A brand new augmented reality game titled as*Transformers: Alliance will hit closed beta in Japan on April 14th, 2021. Currently, the game seems to be only for the Android platform for the Japanese region. Official Description (Google Translate): “Convoy, Bumble, Starscream, Megatron and many other Transformers are waiting for you. You can collect parts in the game and meet the desired Transformers in person. Divided into two camps, Cybertron and Destron, a hot battle of Transformers will be fought. “TRANSFORMERS ALLIANCE” allows players to move and occupy bases based on LBS (location information service) and expand the territory of the



