Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks Listed At Target.com (RedCard Early Access)
To our surprise, the still not officially announced*Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks has just been listed at Target.com. The listing
, found by Twitter user*@id_armed
, indicates that T-Wrecks will be sold for $49.99 as a*RedCard early access exclusive and limited as 1 item per customer but pre-orders are not live yet. According to the official product description, the street date is July 25, 2021. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Read the official product description and details after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board! Transformers Generation Leader Maximal T-Wrecks* Highlights DISCOVER KINGDOM: Worlds collide when » Continue Reading.
