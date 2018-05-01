Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page More Than The Meets The Eye Ratchet Earrings
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,189
More Than The Meets The Eye Ratchet Earrings


Thanks to 2005 Boards*Tekmen for reporting a very…. unusual, cool or even creepy item. You decide! We have images of some More Than Meets The Eye Ratchet Earrings. These earrings are inspired by a particular scene in IDW More Than Meets The Eye comics. It was when Ratchet was captured and reduced only to his head and spark chamber. No, we are nor kidding. The earrings were shown via Weibo user*krebs62*and they’re already accepting pre-orders on*TAOBAO*now. Not much to say, so you can now click on the bar to see the mirrored images &#187; Continue Reading.

The post More Than The Meets The Eye Ratchet Earrings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:59 AM   #2
oroboru
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 125
Re: More Than The Meets The Eye Ratchet Earrings
Considering the target demo, nipple tassels would have been more appropriate.
oroboru is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Collection Book #6 MEGATRON Decepticon Takara ReIssue MIB New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Seacons Packaging VERY NICE Cardbacks Box Piranacon
Transformers
titans return fortress maximus
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Hot Rod - Rodimus Prime MIB
Transformers
Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai Powermaster Optimus Prime Takara Tomy
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.