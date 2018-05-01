|
More Than The Meets The Eye Ratchet Earrings
Thanks to 2005 Boards*Tekmen for reporting a very…. unusual, cool or even creepy item. You decide! We have images of some More Than Meets The Eye Ratchet Earrings. These earrings are inspired by a particular scene in IDW More Than Meets The Eye comics. It was when Ratchet was captured and reduced only to his head and spark chamber
. No, we are nor kidding. The earrings were shown via Weibo user*krebs62
*and they’re already accepting pre-orders on*TAOBAO*
now. Not much to say, so you can now click on the bar to see the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
