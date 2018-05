Transformers Robots in Disguise: Combiner Force: The Golden Knight DVD (Australia)

We got some good news for Robots In Disguise fans in Australia. A new DVD release is coming with the*Robots in Disguise: Combiner Force: The Golden Knight DVD. Via Stack Magazine Australia , this new DVD release is scheduled for July 8th, 2018. One interesting detail, revealed via the Australian Classification Site *is that the total running time is 154 minutes. This equates to around 7 episodes compared to the last volume which had only 6 episodes equating to 132 minutes.