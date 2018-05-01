|
Transformers Robots in Disguise: Combiner Force: The Golden Knight DVD (Australia)
We got some good news for Robots In Disguise fans in Australia. A new DVD release is coming with the*Robots in Disguise: Combiner Force: The Golden Knight DVD. Via Stack Magazine Australia
, this new DVD release is scheduled for July 8th, 2018. One interesting detail, revealed via the Australian Classification Site
*is that the total running time is 154 minutes. This equates to around 7 episodes compared to the last volume which had only 6 episodes equating to 132 minutes. You can now click on the bar and let us know your impressions at the 2005 Boards!
.
