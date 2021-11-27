Three down, one to go: The Speedia 500 has begun and the Wreckers are doing their best to keep up with the finest racers from across Velocitron. But with an explosion, it’s mayhem on the track as an assault is launched on the race. Open your optics for the iTunes Apple Books preview of Wreckers ? Tread & Circuits issue #3, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist) Can the Wreckers maintain their cover and take » Continue Reading.
