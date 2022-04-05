Via a post in the*Beast Wars Fans Forever Facebook group
*we can confirm our first US sighting of the new*Jada Toys G1 & Beast Wars Transformers Die-Cast Nanofigs Multi-Pack Series 2. We had previously seen a G1 themed 18-pack of 18 die-cast figurines
*and now this new pack includes some Beast War characters mixed with a few G1 redecos from the first set. It was found at a Walmart store and the box indicates that it’s an exclusive of this store too. Read on for the full list of characters: Optimus Prime (with axe) Bumblebee (Cliffjumper redeco) Beast Wars Megatron » Continue Reading.
