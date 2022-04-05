Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Jada Toys G1 & Beast Wars Transformers Die-Cast Nanofigs Multi-Pack Series 2 Found At
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,750
Jada Toys G1 & Beast Wars Transformers Die-Cast Nanofigs Multi-Pack Series 2 Found At


Via a post in the*Beast Wars Fans Forever Facebook group*we can confirm our first US sighting of the new*Jada Toys G1 &#038; Beast Wars Transformers Die-Cast Nanofigs Multi-Pack Series 2. We had previously seen a G1 themed 18-pack of 18 die-cast figurines*and now this new pack includes some Beast War characters mixed with a few G1 redecos from the first set. It was found at a Walmart store and the box indicates that it’s an exclusive of this store too. Read on for the full list of characters: Optimus Prime (with axe) Bumblebee (Cliffjumper redeco) Beast Wars Megatron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jada Toys G1 & Beast Wars Transformers Die-Cast Nanofigs Multi-Pack Series 2 Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.