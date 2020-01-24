|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Pirrie Issue #20 Cover A
with a look at his cover A for Transformers issue #20. “Swindle’s.” If you’re looking for something in Cybertron’s black market, your best bet is almost inevitably Swindle’s, an illegal den of contraband skitter racing, and more. It’s great for those looking for a way to get their hands on weapons and supplies, and greater still for the Security Operatives who know what’s going on and are about to start a raid… Creator credits
Brian Ruckley (Author) Anna Malkova (Artist) Bethany
