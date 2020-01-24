Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Pirrie Issue #20 Cover A


TFNation resident artist Ed Pirrie joins PREVIEWSworld in updating our April solicitations coverage with a look at his cover A for Transformers issue #20. “Swindle’s.” If you’re looking for something in Cybertron’s black market, your best bet is almost inevitably Swindle’s, an illegal den of contraband skitter racing, and more. It’s great for those looking for a way to get their hands on weapons and supplies, and greater still for the Security Operatives who know what’s going on and are about to start a raid… Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author) Anna Malkova (Artist) Bethany &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Pirrie Issue #20 Cover A appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
