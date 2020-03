WizKids’ G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures Wave 2 Official Renders

Back in January, we had our first teaser image of WizKids’ G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures wave 2 and now, thanks to Graphic Policy , we can share for your our first official renders and full line up of this wave. The*Deep Cut Miniatures*are*unpainted G1 inspired Transformers figurines, and yes… you have to paint them completely. They come with water decals and stickers (you can choose which to apply) to add the final details like insignia in classic or Shattered Glass alternatives. Wave 2 will consists of*Arcee, Ironhide, Soundwave, Rumble*Frenzy (blue guy according to renders and description) and Laserbeak. » Continue Reading. The post WizKids’ G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures Wave 2 Official Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM