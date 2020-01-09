|
WizKids G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures Wave 2 Official Renders
Back in January, we had our first teaser image
of WizKids G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures wave 2 and now, thanks to Graphic Policy
, we can share for your our first official renders and full line up of this wave. The*Deep Cut Miniatures*are*unpainted G1 inspired Transformers figurines, and yes
you have to paint them completely. They come with water decals and stickers (you can choose which to apply) to add the final details like insignia in classic or Shattered Glass alternatives. Wave 2 will consists of*Arcee, Ironhide, Soundwave, Rumble*Frenzy (blue guy according to renders and description) and Laserbeak. » Continue Reading.
