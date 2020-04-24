|
Devil Saviour DS-04 Smash (Revenge Of The Fallen Long Haul) Color Prototype
New third party company*Devil Saviour*(formerly known as Bombusbee) is really working fast. They have uploaded via their*Weibo account
*images of the color prototype of their*DS-04 Smash (Revenge Of The Fallen Long Haul).* SD-04 Smash is a great representation of ROTF Long Haul in robot and alt mode, both highly detailed and sculpted. It takes slight liberties in the design in both mode, but its clearly recognizable as the character. Some fans may notice that the robot mode seems a bit similar to the old*ROTF Voyager Long Haul
. We also have images of his combiner mode as Devastators leg revealing » Continue Reading.
The post Devil Saviour DS-04 Smash (Revenge Of The Fallen Long Haul) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca