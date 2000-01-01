Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:55 AM   #1
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 749
Transformers + MORE for Sale!
Gonna Sell a few things before the holidays. Pics are available. Shipping is extra.

TRANSFORMERS

Power of the Primes Predaking Set Sealed - $160

Power of the Primes Abominus Set 5 Bots Sealed - $110

Combiner Wars Unite Warriors (Japan) Devastator Box Set (Complete and opened with box) - $210

STAR WARS

Vintage Collection ROTJ Skiff 3 Pack SEALED - $60

Holiday Pop Fynils Set of 5 SEALED (Vader, C3PO, R2D2, Chewbacca and Yoda) - $50 for set

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

Super7 Utlimate Filmation Style He-Man and Skeletor MOC Sealed - $100 for the pair

Super7 5.5" Filmation style vintage looking Skeletor MOC Sealed - $25

Super7 5.5" Filmations style vintage looking Shadow Weaver MOC Sealed - $40

More to come....
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
