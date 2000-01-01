Gonna Sell a few things before the holidays. Pics are available. Shipping is extra.
TRANSFORMERS
Power of the Primes Predaking Set Sealed - $160
Power of the Primes Abominus Set 5 Bots Sealed - $110
Combiner Wars Unite Warriors (Japan) Devastator Box Set (Complete and opened with box) - $210
STAR WARS
Vintage Collection ROTJ Skiff 3 Pack SEALED - $60
Holiday Pop Fynils Set of 5 SEALED (Vader, C3PO, R2D2, Chewbacca and Yoda) - $50 for set
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE
Super7 Utlimate Filmation Style He-Man and Skeletor MOC Sealed - $100 for the pair
Super7 5.5" Filmation style vintage looking Skeletor MOC Sealed - $25
Super7 5.5" Filmations style vintage looking Shadow Weaver MOC Sealed - $40
More to come....