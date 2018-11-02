Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,372

Transformers: Generations ? War For Cybertron: Siege 2019 Wave 1 Case Breakdown



2005 Boards Member catz has returned with another case list. This time we are treated with the 2019 Wave 1 lineup of Transformers: Generations – War For Cybertron: Siege*figures. Wave 1 Battlemasters 4x Blowpipe 4x Lionizer 4x Firedrive Wave 1 Micromasters 2x Decepticon Airstrike 3x Autobot Race Car Patrol 3x Autobot Battle Patrol Wave 1 Deluxe 2x Sideswipe 2x Flywheels 2x Cog 2x Hound Wave 1 Voyager 1x Megatron 1x Optimus Prime



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.