|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie OST: Back To Life By Hailee Steinfeld ? Out Now!
‘Back To Life‘ a song by*Hailee Steinfeld is out now on multiple digital platforms. This new song will be featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming Travis Knight movie; Transformers: Bumblebee. The song is written by Hailee Steinfeld herself with help from Jorgen Odegard, Josh Gudwin, Kennedy Lykken, Michael Pollack and Wayne Sermon. The song is distributed by Republic Records (Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic). Hailee will perform the song live on stage at the 2018 MTV EMA Awards this Sunday. You can purchase or freely listen to the song via Apple Music
, Spotify
, iTunes
, YouTube, <a href="https://play.google.com/music/preview/Bzewmwk7to4uam7tf5b66gb7vam?PAffiliateID=1l3varo"> Google » Continue Reading.
