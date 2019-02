ngnaw Beast Machine Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Montreal Posts: 440

Armada Unicron 2003 or 2008 version?

Hi does anyone know how to tell the difference between Armada Unicron w/ Deadend 2003 vs Universe Unicron 2008 ??? I read on the wiki ( https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Unicron/toys ) that they look exactly the same but the Universe one was put in the Decepticon faction. Mine has the decepticon stickers on it but not sure. He looks like this:

