|
Possible First Look At War For Cybertron: Siege Ratchet Via The Transformers Trading
We had reported some new Transformers Trading Cards Wave 3 Battle Cards
. Among them, there was the Take Cover card
*which showed a nice*Ratchet art on it. The card featured a design clearly based in Siege Ironhide with the respective white and red deco and a*black/dark grey chevron on his forehead. Considering that many cards are using the Siege toys design, we may place our bets that this could be a hint to the future Siege Ratchet toy which was listed in Walgreens system
some time ago. Still unconvinced? We could spot Ratchet with a very similar design » Continue Reading.
The post Possible First Look At War For Cybertron: Siege Ratchet Via The Transformers Trading Card Game
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca