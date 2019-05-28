|
Trnsformers: Cyberverse ? Power Of The Spark Elite Class Spark Armor Megatron & Chopp
Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Nevermore,*we can share for you some new stock images of the*Trnsformers: Cyberverse – Power Of The Spark Elite Class Spark Armor Megatron & Chopper Cut. The images surfaced via a listing in Amazon.uk
. This new Megatron mold is similar in size to a Deluxe class toy. It includes a helicopter drone “Chopper Cut” that can transform into an armor for Megatron. The armor brings extra weaponry and parts, and a new original head for the combination. Additionally, we also have some bigger stock images of the Cyberverse Ultimate Class Grimlock
*including » Continue Reading.
The post Trnsformers: Cyberverse – Power Of The Spark Elite Class Spark Armor Megatron & Chopper Cut Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca