Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Official Pics and Pre-Orders Live!





Hasbro’s Transformers Fan First Tuesday event just ended and now the pre-orders begin!* Wave 2 of Transformers Legacy is going live across the web.* Read on to check out all the official pics and product copy, then hit our sponsors below to grab your copies.* We will update with direct linkage and info as things populate at the various stores. Transformers Generations Legacy Commander Motormaster Hasbro’s Transformers Fan First Tuesday event just ended and now the pre-orders begin!* Wave 2 of Transformers Legacy is going live across the web.* Read on to check out all the official pics and product copy, then hit our sponsors below to grab your copies.* We will update with direct linkage and info as things populate at the various stores. Transformers Generations Legacy Commander Motormaster TFSource ,* Entertainment Earth ,* Big Bad Toy Store ,* Robot Kingdom ,* Hobby Link Japan ,* The Chosen Prime ,*

