|
|
Today, 01:01 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Official Pics and Pre-Orders Live!
Hasbro’s Transformers Fan First Tuesday event just ended and now the pre-orders begin!* Wave 2 of Transformers Legacy is going live across the web.* Read on to check out all the official pics and product copy, then hit our sponsors below to grab your copies.* We will update with direct linkage and info as things populate at the various stores. Transformers Generations Legacy Commander Motormaster TFSource
,*Entertainment Earth
,*Big Bad Toy Store
,*Robot Kingdom
,*Hobby Link Japan
,*The Chosen Prime
,*
__________________
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:42 PM.