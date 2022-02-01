Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:01 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,122
Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Official Pics and Pre-Orders Live!



Hasbro’s Transformers Fan First Tuesday event just ended and now the pre-orders begin!* Wave 2 of Transformers Legacy is going live across the web.* Read on to check out all the official pics and product copy, then hit our sponsors below to grab your copies.* We will update with direct linkage and info as things populate at the various stores. Transformers Generations Legacy Commander Motormaster TFSource,*Entertainment Earth,*Big Bad Toy Store,*Robot Kingdom,*Hobby Link Japan,*The Chosen Prime,*
