Today, 03:15 PM   #1
Dee Eff
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2022
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2
Place in GTA...?
Hello all - in going through my parent's attic found some of my old treasures. Perhaps they are a bit vanilla for this board, ha, but some G1 transformers in decent, but definitely pre-loved shape.


Besides the marketplace here - again, are they too vanilla? listed below - are there any recommendations on where I could take them in the GTA?


Optimus Prime in box, missing gun and fists - Jetfire in box, missing even more bits - Shockwave complete in box, loose Skywarp missing a tail fin, loose Twin Twist...
Today, 03:40 PM   #2
Marcotron
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 582
Re: Place in GTA...?
Sometimes the bits are harder to find and more expensive than the bots themselves.
Having them in boxes is a super good thing.
Optimus would probably get you a few hundred bucks.
Jetfire, depending on what it's got, also a few hundred. There's a special place for a lot of people for that Jetfire.
Shockwave, probably is gonna be the biggest one for you.
The Twin Twist, maybe ten bucks you'd get.
Overall, Great attic finds!
Today, 04:12 PM   #3
Solauren
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Oshawa
Posts: 44
Re: Place in GTA...?
The only 'second hand' store I know like that is in Oshawa (Comic Alley Toys)
Today, 04:21 PM   #4
delrue
Cybertron
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 1,164
Re: Place in GTA...?
Yeah, Shockwave and Jetfire are both good finds as the original molds haven't been released again because of copyright issues.
Today, 04:30 PM   #5
Dee Eff
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2022
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2
Re: Place in GTA...?
Thanks for the replies! I don't mind driving to Oshawa, if it's a good place - sounds like it'd maybe be worth my while, gas-wise, ha. I found another place called Treehouse Collectibles as well in East York - not sure if anyone has experience with them.


Also don't mind posting them here, of course - the fact I have no rep and would need to send them before receiving the money is slightly off-putting but understandable.
