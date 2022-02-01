Dee Eff Mini-Con Join Date: Aug 2022 Location: Toronto Posts: 2

Place in GTA...? Hello all - in going through my parent's attic found some of my old treasures. Perhaps they are a bit vanilla for this board, ha, but some G1 transformers in decent, but definitely pre-loved shape.





Besides the marketplace here - again, are they too vanilla? listed below - are there any recommendations on where I could take them in the GTA?





Optimus Prime in box, missing gun and fists - Jetfire in box, missing even more bits - Shockwave complete in box, loose Skywarp missing a tail fin, loose Twin Twist...