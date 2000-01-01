|
Updated Wants List, TF Prime and Generations - MilanX3
Good Day,
Updating my search list after some luck:
-Transformers Prime/Beast Hunter Voyager Class Shockwave,
....other Prime Shockwaves also of interest(Cyberverse Commander Shockwave) and (Predacons Rising Shockwave)!
-Generations Darkmount
-War for Cybertron/Generations 2010 Megatron
Jets...
-Movie 2008 Overcast
-Movie 2009 Fearswoop: Loose or in exclusive set...
-Transformers Cybertron Deluxe Thundercracker
-Transformers War for Cybertron Thundercracker
Ideally the more sent together the better, to save on shipping. Loose and low cost preferred.
Thanks!