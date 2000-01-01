MilanX3 Titanium Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ontario Posts: 1,237

Updated Wants List, TF Prime and Generations - MilanX3 Good Day,



Updating my search list after some luck:





-Transformers Prime/Beast Hunter Voyager Class Shockwave,



....other Prime Shockwaves also of interest(Cyberverse Commander Shockwave) and (Predacons Rising Shockwave)!





-Generations Darkmount



-War for Cybertron/Generations 2010 Megatron





Jets...





-Movie 2008 Overcast



-Movie 2009 Fearswoop: Loose or in exclusive set...





-Transformers Cybertron Deluxe Thundercracker



-Transformers War for Cybertron Thundercracker





Ideally the more sent together the better, to save on shipping. Loose and low cost preferred.



Thanks!