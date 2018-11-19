|
Transformers voice actor Morgan Lofting at TFcon Los Angeles 2019
TFcon is very happy to announce*Morgan Lofting*the voices of*Firestar*and*Moonracer*in Transformers Generation 1 will be joining the G1 Reunion event happening at TFcon Los Angeles 2019.* Fans of the 80s will also remember her as the voice of*The Baroness*in GI Joe. Morgan will be taking part in autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention on Sunday, March 17th.* Morgan Lofting is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel & Convention Center*to participate in » Continue Reading.
