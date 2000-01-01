Today, 03:28 PM #1 TheRedPrime Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2020 Location: Toronto Posts: 13 TheRedPrime's sales thread Hello everyone,



I have a brand new FansToys FT-29T Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus) for trade/sale.

I'm mostly looking to trade as I want to complete my MP collection. I'm currently looking for:



FT-05 Soar (Blue Chest) (Swoop)

FT-06 Sever (Snarl)

FT-07 Stomp (Sludge)

FT-39 Jabber (Blurr)

FT-41 Sheridan (Warpath)



Toyworld TW-C07 Constructor (Devastator)



Otherwise the price for Quietus is $500.



Willing to ship anywhere in Canada at Buyer's expense. PM with address info for estimates. For Buyer's protection add 4%; to forgo the fee mark as friends and family.

