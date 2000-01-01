Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:28 PM
TheRedPrime
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 13
TheRedPrime's sales thread
Hello everyone,

I have a brand new FansToys FT-29T Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus) for trade/sale.
I'm mostly looking to trade as I want to complete my MP collection. I'm currently looking for:

FT-05 Soar (Blue Chest) (Swoop)
FT-06 Sever (Snarl)
FT-07 Stomp (Sludge)
FT-39 Jabber (Blurr)
FT-41 Sheridan (Warpath)

Toyworld TW-C07 Constructor (Devastator)

Otherwise the price for Quietus is $500.

Willing to ship anywhere in Canada at Buyer's expense. PM with address info for estimates. For Buyer's protection add 4%; to forgo the fee mark as friends and family.
