TheRedPrime's sales thread
Hello everyone,
I have a brand new FansToys FT-29T Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus) for trade/sale.
I'm mostly looking to trade as I want to complete my MP collection. I'm currently looking for:
FT-05 Soar (Blue Chest) (Swoop)
FT-06 Sever (Snarl)
FT-07 Stomp (Sludge)
FT-39 Jabber (Blurr)
FT-41 Sheridan (Warpath)
Toyworld TW-C07 Constructor (Devastator)
Otherwise the price for Quietus is $500.
Willing to ship anywhere in Canada at Buyer's expense. PM with address info for estimates. For Buyer's protection add 4%; to forgo the fee mark as friends and family.