Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 2, 3 & 4 English Transla
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,469
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 2, 3 & 4 English Transla


Courtesy of*Tets’ Toys and Shenanigans*blog, we can share for your English translations of the*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 2, 3 &#38; 4. This web Manga/Comic gives us a background story of the new Seacons, and it’s kind of a follow up of the Generations Selects Star Convoy story. We had previously shared the English translation of part 1 here,*and now we can finally read the battle between Star Convoy and Turtler/Snaptrap. As you may expect, King Poseidon/Piranacon shows up too. Galvatron’s fate on this story has started to be revealed. Click &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 2, 3 & 4 English Translation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers 2010 UNIVERSAL DOMINATOR UNICRON MIB 100% complete
Transformers
Rare TakaraTomy Transformers 2010 Creator Primus Complete
Transformers
Transformers MMC Ocular Max REmix03 Volture / 04 Buzzard Premium Edition 2 pack
Transformers
*Vintage Tyco Transformers Electric Train and Battle Set In The Box
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro Optimus Prime 2012 TRU Autobot Authentic
Transformers
Iron Factory Pink Assassin Arcee 3rd Party Transformers
Transformers
Xovergen Trailorforce (Transformers Power Master Optimus Prime Trailor) CIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.