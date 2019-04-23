|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 2, 3 & 4 English Transla
Courtesy of*Tets’ Toys and Shenanigans
*blog, we can share for your English translations of the*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 2, 3 & 4. This web Manga/Comic gives us a background story of the new Seacons, and it’s kind of a follow up of the Generations Selects Star Convoy story
. We had previously shared the English translation of part 1 here
,*and now we can finally read the battle between Star Convoy and Turtler/Snaptrap. As you may expect, King Poseidon/Piranacon shows up too. Galvatron’s fate on this story has started to be revealed. Click » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 2, 3 & 4 English Translation
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.