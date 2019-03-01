|
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 6 Out at U.S. Retail
Great news for those looking to add Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 6 to their movie collections, as TFW2005 member dominusveritas scored Shatter and saw wave mate Cogman at a Phoenix, AZ Target location.*Instagram user howlrunner_base
found the entire wave, which includes Constructicon Scrapmetal, keeping Bonecrusher and other figures company at the same Target location. Good hunting to all this weekend and remember to share your sightings recon on the 2005 boards!
