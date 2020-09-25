|
Combiner Wars Devastator Amazon Reissue Delayed To January 2021
We had recently reported an Amazon exclusive Combiner Wars Devastator reissue
planned*some time in October-November. Now, via Ozformers
*we have an important update regarding this release. The reissue Combiner Wars Devastator has been delayed to January 2021 in Australia and the rest of the world. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post Combiner Wars Devastator Amazon Reissue Delayed To January 2021
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca